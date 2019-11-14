Vernon J. "Bud" Heinley 8/16/1934-11/12/2019

Vernon J. "Bud" Heinley, 85, of East Petersburg, passed away peacefully at Country Meadows of Lancaster on November 12, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Alexander F. Heinley and Kathryn Brown Heinley. He was the loving husband of the late Alta R. Heinley, and was preceded in death by his brother Donald E. Heinley and his sister Betty Lou Thomas. Bud is survived by a stepson Bruce Quinn, granddaughters Jessica and Sarah Quinn, and great-granddaughter Arabella.
Bud was a J.P. McCaskey graduate, and was a decorated U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veteran. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his service overseas. After retiring from the military, he worked for RR Donnelley & Sons.
Bud enjoyed competitive roller skating and was eager to teach students of all ages. He also coached Special Olympics softball for many years. He loved vacationing at the beach and spending time with family. His kind spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 141 East Orange Street, Lancaster on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Family will greet guests from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Country Meadows Benevolent Fund, 1380 Elm Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097