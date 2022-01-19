Vernon J. Boose, 92, of Reamstown, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Keystone Villa of Ephrata. Born in Reamstown, he was the son of the late Oran B. and Kathryn M. (Zerbe) Boose and the devoted husband of 58-years to Barbara Ann (Puterbaugh) Boose.
Vernon was the second generation, owner operator of Boose Aluminum Foundry Co., Inc. in Reamstown. He was the Chief Executive Officer until his retirement in 2013. During his 66 years with the company, he facilitated numerous expansions and modernizations. Vernon enjoyed local and big game hunting. He began his game trophy collection in 1961 and since then, has shared his hunting adventures for a lifetime. Vernon brought home the trophy, but he also brought the story to share. Having a passion for photography, he would take hundreds of photos during each trip, documenting, and retelling the adventures. He took his special slide shows to countless events, meetings, and social gatherings for all to enjoy. He was actively involved in the Foundation of North American Wild Sheep (FNAWS) and the Camera Club in Reading. Vernon was generous to his community, served for 64 years in the East Cocalico Lions Club, and was a faithful member of Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denver. Vernon will forever be remembered for his quiet presence, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his dedication to serve.
In addition to his wife, Vernon is survived by two sons, Roger J. Boose (Sue) of Myerstown, and Joseph A. Boose (LeAnn) of Quentin; two daughters, Tracy L. Finefrock (Edward) of Schoeneck, and Penny J. Lintner of Akron; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Minerva A. Bitner of Ephrata.
Funeral services will be private. Vernon’s final resting place is Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut Street, Denver, Pa 17517, or Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts