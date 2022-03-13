Vernon G. Lefever, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born in Lincoln to the late Christian W. and Bertha (Irvin) Lefever and was the husband of Patricia A. (Giachero) Lefever with whom he would have celebrated 69 years of marriage on April 11th.
He was a devout Catholic and member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
He enjoyed fishing, collecting bottles and telling jokes. He loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Vernon is survived by two children, Michael E., husband of Patty Lefever, Mary Jo, wife of Jan Nolt of Akron; five grandchildren, Stephanie, Rebecca, Mark, Michael, Danny and four great-grandchildren, Layla, Olivia, Graham and Reese.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard A. Lefever, and four brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebration will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, with Fr. Jim Szobonya C.SS.R officiating. Final commendation and farewell will be held in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
