Vernon E. Bills, 70, of New Providence, passed away on November 27, 2021 in his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry R. and Betty B. (Graham) Bills. Vernon was the loving husband of the late Anna Mary (Schulze) Bills, until the time of her passing on July 29, 1996.
He was employed by Caernarvon Township and then became at stay-at-home dad once he retired. He was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle in Narvon. He enjoyed old cars, riding motorcycle, hunting, fishing, cooking, attending family gathering and going out to eat. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Vernon is survived by his children; Thomas E. Bills companion of Cindy L. Bills, Harry R. husband of Angela R. Bills, Nancy A. Bills fiancée of David B. Lonsinger, Lori A. wife of Frank Jason Amoriello and Billy J. Bills significant other of Kimberly D. Harris, twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren and a niece; Dawn Skowood.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he is predeceased by his grandsons; Dillon Bills and Justin Bills and an infant brother.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will be held in Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery.
A living tribute »