Vernon D. Herr, 96, of Newmanstown, passed away in his home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was the husband of the late Jeanette H. Mock Herr. He was born in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County on October 23, 1923, a son of the late Clarence B. and Mabel E. Daerstter Herr. Vernon was a self-employed printer.
He is survived by sons, Daryl Herr and Nevin Herr both of Newmanstown; Vernon Herr of Lebanon, seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren. He was the last of his immediate family. Vernon was preceded in death by a son, Dale Herr; five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown with a viewing beginning on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment will be made in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
