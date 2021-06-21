Vernon Albert Repass, 71, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Born January 28, 1950 in York County, PA, Vernon's parents were Lorraine Gladys Kashner and Vernon O. Repass. He worked over the years at Hestaco Sewing as a sewing machine mechanic, Shirley Manufacturing and MEKE Manufacturing and in his retirement years he owned his own business called VAR Sewing.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Repass, and 3 children, Richard Repass husband of Kathy Repass, Rhonda, wife of Shawn Hoffner, and Rodney Repass, companion to Angie Anderson. He is survived by 4 grandchildren, Andrew Hoffner, Colin Hoffner, RJ Repass and Morgan Repass. They loved Pop Pop very much as he loved them. Also surviving is Vernon's sister, Darlene Stoner.
Vernon's favorite hobby was Sprint Car Racing at different local tracks.
He will be missed by family and friends. He had a great personality, was a worker, and he LOVED JESUS my strength and salvation. I will miss you but our love is eternal.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 2 - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Funeral services officiated by the Rev. John Hess will follow at 3 p.m. Place of interment will be Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery, Ephrata Township, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
