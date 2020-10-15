Verna Z. Zimmerman, 86, of New Holland, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Lincoln Christian Home, after a brief illness.
Born in East Earl Twp., she was a daughter of the late Christian W. and Lydia B. (Zimmerman) Sensenig. Her husband, Titus M. Zimmerman, died Aug. 31, 2002.
Verna was a homemaker and a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are six children, Kenneth, married to Sally (Martin) Zimmerman of New Holland, Leonard, married to Arlene (Herr) Zimmerman of New Holland, Lloyd, married to Marie (Martin) Zimmerman of New Holland, Elvin, married to Joanne (Martin) Zimmerman of Ephrata, Lorraine, married to Glenn Snyder of Mertztown, and Erla, married to Timothy Martin of Lititz; thirty grandchildren; twentynine great-grandchildren; a sister, Mabel Weaver of East Earl; a brother-in-law, Norman Wenger of Lititz; and a sister-in-law, Lydia Sensenig of Ephrata.
Preceding her in death are three sons, Clair, Leon, and Eugene Zimmerman; two grandchildren, Michael Zimmerman and Bethany Martin; a great-grandson, Karter Heatwole; a brother, Amos Sensenig; two sisters, Emma Wenger, and Frances and her husband Lester Martin; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Weaver.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19 at 9am at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center with further services at 9:30am Martindale Mennonite Church with the Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Sunday from 5-8pm at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
