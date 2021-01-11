Verna W. Moseman January 5, 2021

Verna Moseman was born in Lititz on February 9, 1935 to Levi and Mary Weaver. She graduated Lititz High School in 1953 and Elizabethtown College in 1957. Upon graduation she joined Brethren Volunteer Service (BVS) and served in Labrador Newfoundland for 1 year as a teacher. She returned to teach first grade in Manheim from 1958-1960. Verna served BVS again from 1961-1963 in France, Germany and Austria. She returned to teach in Columbus, OH; Chicago, IL; and finally, Burgard Elementary school in Manheim, where she retired in 1993.
In 1968 Verna met Rodney with whom she recently celebrated 51 years of marriage. Verna and Rodney shared retirement together beginning in 1995 and enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, New Zealand and much of the United States, often doing so on their tandem bicycle. Together they were longtime members of the Lancaster Bicycle Club and the Lititz Church of the Brethren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney; her parents Mary and Levi Weaver; a brother Kenneth and son Jonathan.
Surviving Verna are children: Chris, husband of Jill, Andrew, husband of Sheila, Jeffrey, husband of Tammy, grandchildren; Joshua and Matthew and a daughter-in-law Diane, wife of Jonathan, who passed in death in 2008 and who was like a daughter.
Together, they touched many lives through their generosity and will be fondly remembered by those who knew them.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com