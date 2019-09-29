Verna V. (Warfel) Rice, 88, a life-long resident of Conestoga, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Mervin H. Rice, who died on May 21, 2001. They were married for forty-eight years at the time of his death.
Born May 15, 1931, in Conestoga, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn (Warfel), married to the late Walter F. Stekervetz. Earlier in life, Verna attended Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, Conestoga.
Surviving are three children; Stephanie A. Cauler, of Millersville, Steven M. Rice, married to Phyllis A., of Washington Boro., and Sandy S., married to Craig M. Bigler, of Shelocta; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; six step-great-grandchildren and siblings; Thelma Caldwell, and Edna "Sue", married to Harrison Vickers. She was also preceded in death by a grandchild and siblings; Ethel Witmer and Clarence F. Stekervetz.
Funeral Services and Interment were held privately by the family in the Mount Zion Cemetery, Main Street, Conestoga, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Verna's memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 320 Blue Rock Road
Route 999
Millersville, PA 17551
717-872-2266