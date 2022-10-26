Verna Theresa Dorn, age 83, of Dallastown passed away October 24, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John Soldner and Theresa (Binder) Soldner.
Verna was a 1957 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. A devout Catholic, Verna was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dallastown.
She is survived by two children, son Michael Wills and wife Roberta of Dallastown, and daughter Laura Jones of Chester Springs. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Verna joins her beloved husband of 40 years, Richard, in heaven. She is also preceded in death by brothers Johnny and Edward Soldner.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 28. Visitation hours are between 10 11am followed by 11am Mass with both being held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster. Following Mass, interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, 170 Charles Road, Bausman, PA 17504.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
