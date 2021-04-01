Verna S. Wenger, 62, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was under hospice care the last five weeks.
She was born in Lititz to Norman Z., of Lititz, and the late Emma (Sensenig) Wenger.
She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Verna worked in the bakery of Martin's Country Market and later at Lititz Family Cupboard in food prep.
in addition to her father, Verna is survived by four brothers, Lester S., husband of Joyce Wenger of Terre Hill, Mervin S., husband of Elaine Wenger of Womelsdorf, Norman S., Jr., husband of Fern Wenger of New Holland, James S. Wenger at home; two sisters, Luella S., wife of Galen Martin of Manheim, Edith S., wife of Leon Martin of Lebanon and 34 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Irene S. Wenger.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 4, 2021 from 2:30 to 4:30 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 9:30 AM at Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference), 90 Groffdale Road, Leola, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »