Verna S. Stoltzfus, 2 month, 21 day old daughter of Ephraim K. & Mary S. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of 150 Davis Road, Coatesville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hosptial for Children. She was born at the Reading Hospital.
Surviving besides her parents are 6 siblings: Daniel S., Christian S., Samuel F., Anna S., Stephen S., Malinda F. Stoltzfus all at home, grandparents: Emanuel S. and Fannie King Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Samuel F. and Malinda F. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Gordonville, great-grandmother, Sarah Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Kirkwood.
A private funeral service will take place from the late home with interment in the Stoltzfus Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
A living tribute »