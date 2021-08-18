Verna S. Stoltzfus, 88, of Mount Joy, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 16, 2021 after a brief illness. She was the devoted wife and widow of Henry S. Stoltzfus who died in 2001. Born in Rapho Twp., she was the daughter of the late Daniel F. and Lena (Shenk) Breneman.
As a homemaker most of her life, Verna was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Together with her husband, they farmed for many years. Later, she was actively involved alongside her husband with Lancaster Level-Flo, Inc., Mount Joy. A faithful and longstanding member of Calvary Bible Church, Mount Joy, she was active in the Ladies Fellowship and nursery. She enjoyed baking her "famous" sugar cookies and crocheting, making each one of her grandchildren an afghan. She took great pleasure working in her rose garden. Most of all, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda wife of Ken Musser, Judy wife of Gary Zurin, and Lorette Stoltzfus, all of Mount Joy; eight grandchildren: Kathy Sweger, Michael Musser, Richard Musser, Doug Musser, Ben Zurin, Sarah Gerig, Todd Zurin and Adam Zurin; and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jacob S. Breneman and a sister, Miriam S. Breneman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy, on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or public viewing prior to the service. Private interment will be in Cross Roads Brethren in Christ Cemetery, Mount Joy.
Contributions in Verna's memory may be sent to Calvary Bible Church Missions Fund, 629 Union School Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552 or The Gideons International, 2746 N. Colebrook Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
