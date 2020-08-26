Verna N. Martin, 51, of Stevens, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital.
Born in Brecknock Twp., she was the daughter of Ida Nolt Martin of Ephrata, and the late Noah Z. Martin.
She was a member of the Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving in addition to her mother are four sisters, Elsie and Annetta Martin of Stevens, Marian wife of Adin Brubaker of Mohnton, and Loretta wife of Mark Hoover of Denver; nine nieces and nephews, and three great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 31, at 9:30 AM at the Muddy Creek Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Viewings will be held at the late home, 451 E. Church Street, Stevens, on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
