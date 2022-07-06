Verna Mae Walton, 92, of Kirkwood, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, July 1, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Elvin G., Sr. and Nora H. (Boyer) Mellinger. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth K. Walton for 48 years at the time of his passing.
Verna Mae was a life-long member of Union Church, and also worshiped at Wesley Church for the last 25 years. She was actively involved in her churches and community in many ways, serving in various roles. She was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed sharing her gift of hospitality with all who came into her home. Verna Mae loved nature, flowers, family, friends and caring for children.
She is survived by 7 children: Gwendolyn W. Semmens (David) of Perkiomenville; Dorothy E. Walton of Kirkwood; Teresa L. Fernbaugh (the late Merkel); Washington, PA; Holly W. Parmer (James) of Lititz; Laurie W. Fitzgerald of Elkton, MD; Melissa C. Reese (Mark) of Center Valley; and Kenneth W. Walton (Julie) of New Providence. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 granddaughters, Rebekah K. Walton and Patricia L. Semmens; 3 brothers, B. Frank, Elvin G., and Robert B Mellinger; 3 sisters, Emma E. Mellinger, Nora M. Mellinger, and Dorothy M. Sumner; 3 brothers-in-law, J. Leigh Walton, Harold V. Walton, and H. Lewis Walton and one sister-in-law, Edith E. Holzinger.
A celebration of Verna Mae's Life will take place at Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536 on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Traditional interment will be private in the Union Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, 355 Buck Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »