Verna Mae Hostetter

Verna Mae Witmer Hostetter, 90, of Brethren Village, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born in Mount Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late Marlin and Sara (Nissley) Witmer. Verna was the devoted and loving wife of Ralph M. Hostetter and they shared 71 years of marriage.
For many years Verna worked alongside her husband on the family farm. They owned and operated Elm Tree Acres Dairy and The Terrace Restaurant. She loved cooking, quilting, sewing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. They enjoyed spending their winters in Bradenton, Florida.
Verna would often be seen at garage sales, auctions, and estate sales and had created quite a collection. Over the years, she volunteered at Lancaster General Hospital, Brethren Village, Brethren Disaster Relief Auction, and Mount Joy Historical Society. Verna was a 4-H leader, member of the Lancaster County Farm Women Society #26, and Needlework Guild of America.
She was a lifetime member of Florin Church of the Brethren and over the years had assisted in children's Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, fellowship meals, and thoroughly enjoyed singing in the choir.
Verna will be greatly missed by her husband and three children: Jeffrey (Christine Wolgemuth) Hostetter, of Mount Joy, Randy (Carolyn Madeira) Hostetter, of Manheim, and Wendy Hostetter Rowley, of Manheim, her five grandchildren: Marc (Kim) Hostetter, Colette Hostetter, Lauren (Jared) Neff, Matthew (Natasha) Rowley, Blake Rowley, and seven great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death is their son, James Hostetter and three brothers, Norman, Eugene and Clarence Witmer. She is survived by four brothers, John, Sam, Bruce, and Jerry Witmer and a sister, Pat Groff.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookplace North for the loving care that they provided Verna during her illness.
Due to public health guidelines, private interment services were held in West Green Tree Cemetery, Mount Joy Township. A Celebration of Life service is tentatively scheduled for June 13, 2020. Details of the service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Florin Church of the Brethren 815 Bruce Ave, Mount Joy, PA. To register an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »