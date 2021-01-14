Verna Mae Good, 89, of Ephrata, formerly of Stevens, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Reamstown to the late Abraham and Naomi (Trupe) Oberholtzer and was the wife of Lloyd Martin Good who passed away in 2011.
She was a member of Muddy Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church, Denver. She enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, yard sales, and especially caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Verna is survived by four children; Randy, husband of Jean L. (Schweitzer) Good, Ricky O., husband of Virginia L. (Longtine) Good, Rodney J., husband of Michele L. (Haldeman) Good, and Theresa M., wife of David R. Matz, all of Adamstown; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lucy Snader of Denver.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Nettie Weaver.
A private graveside service will take place in the Muddy Creek Cemetery.
The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Verna's memory be made to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church 11 S. Muddy Creek Rd., Denver, PA, 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.