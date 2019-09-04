Verna Mae Climenhaga

Verna Mae (Ressler) Climenhaga died September 2, 2019, at age 87. She was married David E. Climenhaga. He died in 2017.
Verna Mae is survived by three stepchildren and their spouses, Donna Wenger (Carlin), Daryl Climenhaga (Lois) and Denise Harman (Gail). She is survived by five step-grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Marlin Ressler (Anna Ruth), Nelson Ressler (Hazel), and her sister Faye Martin (Lester), and her sister-in-law Jane Ressler (Melvin).
Services are on September 7 at 10:30 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. at the Messiah Village Chapel (100 Mt. Allen Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055).
Memorial contributions may be made to Brethren in Christ Missions, or the Benevolence Fund at Messiah Village.
Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home, LLC; Woodbury. www.weaversfh.com.