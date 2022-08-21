Verna M. Weidman

Verna Marie Weidman, 89, of Millersville, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at home, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Stanley Denlinger Weidman, to whom she would have been married for almost 70 years. She was born in Manor Township, daughter of the late Ira Frey and Helen Irene Frey Gerlach.
Verna was an active member of Central Manor Church of God. Over the years she taught Sunday school, played the organ and piano, sang in the choir, and assisted with the financial bookkeeping. She was part of the Gerlach Quartet and ministered in music at many local churches. Verna and her husband Stanley, owned Weidman's Greenhouse, Central Manor for many years. She enjoyed cross-stitching, crocheting, flower gardening and being surrounded by her family.
She is survived by two daughters: Jean Long and Darlene Weidman, both of Millersville. Two grandchildren: Stanley Dean (Melissa) Weidman, Jr., Rhode Island and Jennifer Anne Weidman, Thailand. One daughter-in-law: Linda Anne Weidman, Thailand. Three great-granddaughters: Riko, Harper and Calle Weidman. Two brothers: Ira Norman (Elaine) Gerlach, Lancaster and Earl Benjamin Gerlach, Millersville. She was preceded in death by one son: Stanley Dean Weidman and one sister: Grace Irene Newswanger.
The Memorial Service will be held at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro on SATURDAY, September 3, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Scott Davis, officiating. A Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. A Private Interment was held in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Central Manor Church of God. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »