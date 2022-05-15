Verna M. (Trimble) Douts, 90, passed away at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community on Sunday, May 8, 2022. A life-long resident of Quarryville, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Viola (Groff) Trimble, and the widow of James C. Douts, who passed away May 23, 1976.
Verna was a graduate of the Southern Lancaster County Joint High School, class of 1949.
Her and her husband operated a mushroom farm. In later years, Verna worked for Clean Enterprises. She attended Solanco Bible Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Peggy Huber, wife of Thomas, of Quarryville; a sister, Emma Douts, of Quarryville; grandchildren, Matthew Huber, husband of Amy, of Quarryville, Christopher Huber, husband of Margaret, of Christiana, and Karen Huber, of Quarryville; and great-grandchildren, Cole Huber and one on the way.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Verna's memory to Solanco Bible Church, 166 Oak Bottom Road, Quarryville, PA 17566.
