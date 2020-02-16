Verna M. Strauss 101, formerly of Manheim/Brickerville passed away Monday Feb. 10, 2020 at The Lake House Assisted Living facility in Largo FL.
She was born on October 11, 1918 in Clay Township to the late Lester & Helen (Brunner) Keller. She was the wife of the late Warren (John) Strauss who passed away in 1999.
Verna was a seamstress for much of her life and enjoyed knitting, micro-midget racing (especially #56), and her church. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Ranchero Village Chapel in Largo and while residing in PA was a member of the Chiques United Methodist Church in Mount Joy.
She is survived by her son; Lonnie R. Ibach of Largo, FL; her daughter; Maxcine Rawls of The Colony, TX; A step daughter, Shirley Brumbach of Lancaster, PA; and a sister; Nelda Rouillard of Fort Myers, FL. She is the proud Grammy to 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great- grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sister Elma Eshleman.
A memorial service will be held at Chiques United Methodist Church 1215 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA on March 7 at 1PM with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Verna's memory can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. You may donate online at; donate.lls.org
