Verna M. Oberholtzer, 85, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Evergreen Estates where she has resided for the past two years. She was born in Mt. Nebo, Martic Twp. on October 24, 1933 to the late Amos E. and Esther I. (Martin) Murry.
She was the wife of the late Kermit S. Oberholtzer (2006). They were married on December 22, 1979.
Verna retired from Sperry New Holland and is where she met Kermit. After retirement she then worked at Good & Plenty Gift Shop in Bird In Hand, PA. She was a member of the former Glad Tidings Church, Lancaster. She enjoyed crocheting table cloths and doilies and she made lap blankets for Hospice.
Verna is survived by her children, Barry Wenrich, husband of Saadia of Alexandria, VA, Barbara Haffner Panik, wife of Dr. Gary Panik of Slatington, PA, and Bonnie Gill, wife of Terry of Strasburg, PA; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Edna Hackman, of Willow Street, Grace Murry of Lancaster, and Erma Feister wife of David of Lancaster, formerly of Georgetown. She was preceded in death by her four sisters, Anna, Ella, Esther, Ruth; and her five brothers, Clarence, Elmer, Amos, Robert and John.
The family of Verna would like to extend a special thank you to both Evergreen Estates and Hospice & Community Care for their exceptional and gracious care of Verna.
Funeral Services Celebrating Verna's life will be at held at 1PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 12PM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Verna's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, 706 Rothsville Rd, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com