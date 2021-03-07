Verna M. Kauffman, 104, passed away on March 4, 2021 at Ephrata Manor. She was the only child of the late Phares B. and Amy (Minnich) Smith. She was married to the late Elmer H. Kauffman who died in 1993.
She is survived by her only child, Nancy L. Bollinger (Harold); two granddaughters, Dawn Weaver (Robert) and Donna Leibensperger (David); eight great-grandchildren, Darin Weaver (Sarah), Cameron Weaver (Amilci), Allison Weaver, Corbin Weaver (Kylie), Audrian Weaver (Zach), Joshua, Joel, Janna Leibensperger and five great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Brendan Weaver.
She was a life-long member of Salem United Church of Christ of Rohrerstown. In her later years, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Ephrata Manor and Hospice for their excellent care. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
