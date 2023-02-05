Verna M. Hershey, 97, went home to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning of Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the home of her caregivers, John and Tracy Allgyer in Lancaster, PA. Formerly of Lititz, PA, she was born in Ephrata Twp., Lancaster County, PA, and was the daughter of the late Bard E. and Esther B. Stauffer Kreider. She was the wife of the late Jacob K. Hershey for 67 years prior to his passing in 2013.
A homemaker, Verna was a member and Emeritus Deaconess of Middle Creek Church in Lititz where she served with her husband in the deacon ministry. She was employed for 21 years by the former Dutchmaid in Ephrata, PA as a clothing inspector and folder. She was also employed as a cafeteria worker at Ephrata High School for three years. Verna enjoyed solving jigsaw puzzles and flower gardening as well as playing the organ and accordion.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Ann Hershey of Earlville, MD; a daughter-in-law, Linda Hershey Fudrow, wife of John Fudrow, of Reamstown, PA; four grandchildren, Debra, wife of Keith Kauffman, Keith, husband of Elizabeth Hershey, Jason, husband of Melissa Hershey, and Corey Landis; six great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and one sister, Mildred Ziemer of New Holland. She was preceded in death by a son, Dale E. Hershey; one sister, Ruth Bucher; and one great grandson, Bennett Kauffman.
A funeral service will be held on Monday morning, February 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Middle Creek Church, 351 Middle Creek Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church for a public viewing on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made to Middle Creek Church. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the funeral service, please visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
