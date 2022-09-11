Verna M. Habecker, 84, of Lititz, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the United Zion Retirement Community. Born in East Donegal Township, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Ada Hossler Lehman. Verna was the loving wife of the late Chester E. "Chet" Habecker who died in March of 2020, following 60 years of marriage.
For many years Verna worked in food preparation for Landis Poultry, Lititz; previously, she was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at United Zion Retirement Community. She was a faithful and active member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, Lititz, where she taught Sunday school.
For over 40 years she was a member of Baron Stiegel Lions Club where she served as president of both the Lions and Lioness Clubs. Verna was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from Lions Club International for her dedicated work for the club. She was a member of Brickerville Senior Citizens.
Verna enjoyed traveling through 40 states, going on bus trips, visiting "Habecker's Hideaway" the family cabin in Centre County, playing Bingo, reading, and participating in social activities at United Zion Retirement Community. Verna loved people from all walks of life and made friends easily wherever she went. She had a deep passion for her family and cherished the time she could spend with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters: Melissa "Missy" Woodruff of Boyertown, Geraldine "Gerri" wife of Tim Hollinger of Lititz, three grandchildren: Drew Hollinger, Kyle Hollinger, Keely Woodruff, two brothers: Leroy husband of Nancy Lehman of Penryn, John husband of Elizabeth Lehman of Harrison Valley, and a sister, Betty Gerlach of Lititz. Preceding her in death is a son-in-law Patrick Woodruff, two brothers: Harold and Marlin Lehman, and a sister, Mildred Pott.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Verna's funeral service at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Verna's memory to: Baron Stiegel Lions Club, C/O Craig Merkey, 1330 Forest Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578, or Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com