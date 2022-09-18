Verna M. Habecker

Funeral services for Verna M. Habecker will take place at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Verna's memory to: Baron Stiegel Lions Club, C/O Craig Merkey, 1330 Forest Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578, or Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com

