Funeral services for Verna M. Habecker will take place at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Verna's memory to: Baron Stiegel Lions Club, C/O Craig Merkey, 1330 Forest Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578, or Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com