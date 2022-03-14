Verna L. Schaffer, of Lititz, died on March 10, 2022. She was the wife of the late Vernon E. Schaffer, to whom she was married for 66 years until his death. Mrs. Schaffer was born September 13, 1923 in Peoria, IL, the daughter of the late Alvin J. and Rose M. (Hammon) Webb.
She worked as a secretary at the McCrory Corporation and Caterpillar, Inc. She was a longtime member of Advent Lutheran Church and helped with the children's choir and youth groups. Verna enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren. For many years she and her husband spent the winter months is sunny Florida.
She is survived by a son, Vincent Schaffer and his wife Karen of York, a daughter, Vicki Embley and her husband Newell III of Ephrata; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
