Verna L. Sauder Peters, 85, of Manheim, died peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in East Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Amos H. and Ruth Landis Sauder, and stepdaughter to the late Mary Nissley Sauder. She was the wife of the late Benjamin S. Peters who died in August of 1998. For many years Verna worked as the food service director for the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. She was a faithful and active member of Hernley Mennonite Church, where she was a participant with the sewing circle, and volunteered along with her husband on the church cemetery board. She also joined with the sewing circle at the East Petersburg Mennonite Church. Verna volunteered with Pleasant View Auxiliary, and for Meals on Wheels for the Manheim Area. Her interests included needlework, quilting, puzzles, and gardening.
Surviving are two stepsons: Clyde S. husband of Eunice Peters of Manheim, Mark S. husband of Gail Peters of Elizabethtown, six step grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, three sisters: Edith N. Sauder, Mary Jane Sauder, both of Manheim, Linda wife of Ira Heistand of Elizabethtown, two brothers: Norman husband of Martha Sauder and Amos husband of Linda Sauder all of Manheim. Preceding her in death are two step daughters: Elaine S. Peters, Janice P. Gerhart, two sisters: Dorothy Hood, Ruth Durborow, two brothers-in-law: George Hood and Daniel Durborow and a sister-in-law, Arlene Sauder.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Verna's graveside service at the Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim, on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:00 PM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »