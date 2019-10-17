Verna L. Mentzer of Lancaster, PA passed away at the age of 84, Monday October 14, 2019. Born in Lebanon County, PA she was daughter of the late Elmer and Betty (Davis) Benfer. Her husband of 35 years, William F. Mentzer, Jr. passed away in 1989.
Verna retired as a tube builder for RCA/Burle Industries in Lancaster. In the past, she enjoyed bowling with the IBEW, gardening, motorcycling, auto racing and football. She lost her companion, Roger Blanshine in April 2019.
Surviving family includes, Michael A. Mentzer, William F. Mentzer III and his wife, Debbie, Robert A. Mentzer, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and sister, Arlene Meily.
The family will receive friends during a viewing at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Private burial will be in Laurel Hill Memorial Garden, Columbia, PA.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17601.
