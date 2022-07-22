Verna Kay (Kline) Hess, 86, of New Providence, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2022 at home after a lengthy illness. Born in Denver, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Carrie (Kline) Kline. She is survived by her loving husband, Robah G. Hess, with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage in March.
Kay graduated from Denver High School in 1953. After marrying Robah, she worked at Hamilton Watch Co., before going to Illinois, where she worked in civil service while Robah was stationed in the Army. They returned to Lancaster County and continued to grow their family. Kay was an accomplished homemaker, excelling in sewing, canning, and gardening.
Kay worked at Kimberly Quality Care, the Quarryville Presbyterian Home, as well as the family poultry farm. As a longtime member of St. Paul's Church, she served in various roles, including Head of Christian Education, Sunday School teacher, choir, reading circle, and the Consistory Board. Kay also volunteered, helping with adult literacy, and serving with meals on wheels. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Compassus Hospice of Lancaster for their love and care for Kay during her illness.
In addition to her husband, Kay is survived by her children: Patrice Eberly Miller (Randy) of New Providence; Melissa Hokkanen (Glenn) of Fogelsville; Elizabeth Barrett (Gary) of Christiana; Robah W. of Lancaster and a cousin, Dolly Leed of Ephrata. Also surviving are 3 grandsons, a granddaughter and multiple step grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Vickie K. Hess.
A funeral service will take place at St. Paul's Church, 1 West 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Quarryville Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church Memorial Fund at the above address. Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »