Verna H. Fox, 99 of Ephrata, born June 09 1920, died Sunday March 29, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Ruth, in New Holland.
Born in East Earl Twp., she was a daughter of the late John and Lena (Hurst) Horning. Her husband, Harvey S. Fox, preceded her in death on July 12, 2005.
In addition to being a homemaker Verna was very active in sewing for needy children around the world. She loved christian singing and was a Godly example to all. She was a member of Muddy Creek Mennonite Church.
Survived by 10 children; Mary Ellen (Samuel) Stauffer Myerstown, Jay Ervin (Norma) Fox Reading, Ruth (Raymond) Bowman New Holland, Vera (Vernon) Martin Ephrata, Verna (Melvin) Good Long Island, VA, Lena (J. Martin) Hostetter East Earl, Harvey (Mary Ann) Fox Lititz, Earl (Lois) Fox Ephrata, Joan (Gerald) Nolt Forest VA. and Stanley (Janet) Fox Ephrata; 57 grandchildren; 218 great-grandchildren; 61 great-great-grandchildren and two sisters, Laura Zimmerman, Minerva Good.
She was preceded in death by two sons; Carl H. (Mary) Fox Myerstown, Charles H. Fox and 3 sisters Anna Shirk, Esther Bowman, Lena Zimmerman and a brother John Horning, Jr.
Verna was given excellent care over the last 8 years by Pam Larkins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private interment will be held at the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. To view a livestream of the graveside service a YouTube event ID will be posted on the funeral home website by Wednesday morning, April 1. Please call 717-445-5122 if you have questions.
To send the family online condolences visit www.groffeckenroth.com.
Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
A living tribute »