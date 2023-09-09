Verna G. Heisler, age 77, of Ware Presbyterian Village, formerly of Peach Bottom passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Christiana Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles Enos Heisler, Jr., who passed away on October 2, 2018. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Leon and Esther Engle Smoker. She was a long-time member of the former Zion United Church of Christ. She graduated Octorara High School class of 1964. She enjoyed gardening, spending time in the mountains, but most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by 2 sons: Doug husband of Lisa Heisler of Peach Bottom, Dennis husband of Debra Heisler of Nottingham, 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and 2 sisters: Anna S. "Annie" Stern of Morris, PA and Linda K. wife of Kenneth Jackson of Narvon. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Paul Smoker late husband of Inez Smoker of Newark, DE, Vernon Smoker, Naaman Smoker late husband of Elizabeth Smoker of Kennet Square, Harold Smoker late husband of Linda Smoker of Rising Sun, MD.
Memorial service will take place from Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth St., Christiana, PA 17509, on Monday September 11th at 11am with a greeting from 10am until the time of service. Interment will be private in the Conestoga Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ware Presbyterian Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 1163 Kensington Lane, Apt. 2301, Oxford, PA 19363. shiveryfuneralhome.com