Verna G. Ebersole, 70, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ruth (Rhen) Ditzler. Verna was the wife of Gary R. Ebersole, with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this coming February 28th.
Verna retired from Penn State Hershey Medical Center. She was a member of Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church. Verna enjoyed playing the organ and piano. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Verna's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Gary, are three children, Jason Ebersole, husband of Michele of Lewisberry, Stephanie Ebersole of Elizabethtown, and Emily Marencic, wife of John of Elizabethtown; two granddaughters, Laura Ebersole and Rosalie Marencic; and two sisters, Roma Wood, wife of Larry of Lebanon, and Kay Breidegan, wife of Tom of Jonestown.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Ditzler.
A funeral service honoring Verna's life will be held at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, 996 East High Street, Elizabethtown on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will follow at Shenks Community Cemetery, Conewago Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
