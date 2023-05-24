Verna Eckert, 90, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Pearl Ober Eckert.
Surviving are four sons: Dennis Eckert (Helen), Edward Eckert (Melanie), John and David Eckert, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
