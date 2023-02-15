Verna B. Leaman, 89, formerly of Willow Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Born in West Willow, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Rebecca (Hertzler) Bauman.
Verna was employed at the former Willow Valley Inn & Resort and Willow Valley Retirement Communities for over 35 years. She was an active member of New Danville Mennonite Church. Verna was an excellent hostess and blessed many with her cooking and baking skills. She loved playing games with her friends, doing puzzles, coloring, travelling to Florida with her twin sister, and above all else, spending time with her family.
Verna is survived by 6 children: J. Edward (Leah) Leaman, David C. (Jacqueline) Leaman, Dorothy (Ted) Frey, Joanne (Timothy) Reist, Frank M. (Cynthia) Leaman, Thelma (Dale) Burkholder. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Ella Nauman, Mabel (Jake) Dagen, and a brother-in-law, Glenn Nauman; and her former husband, Raymond B. Leaman. She was preceded in death by a twin sister, Vera Nauman, a brother, Alvin Bauman, and an infant granddaughter, Andrea L. Burkholder.
Verna was blessed and thankful for many caring friendships among the community at Q.P.R.C. The family would especially like to thank the staff for the excellent care she received during these last weeks of her life.
A Memorial Service will take place at New Danville Mennonite Church, 103 Marticville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11:30 a.m. Traditional interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Danville Mennonite Church at the above address. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Quarryville.
