Verna Arlene Heisey, 95, formerly of St. Petersburg, FL, died peacefully on May 8, 2020 in Flat Rock, NC. She was born in Mount Joy, PA to Raymond and Verna Hilt. She was a graduate of Mount Joy High School. She married the love of her life, Melvin Heisey, and was married for 63 years until Mel's passing in 2009.
She spent most of her adult life in St. Petersburg FL, where she will be remembered for her work at the Family Counseling Center in St Petersburg. She loved to dance, work in the garden and spend time with her loving family.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Weber of Elizabethtown, PA, four children, Doug, Sharen, Barbara, and Pam, seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held later this summer in PA, to celebrate her life.
A living tribute »