Verna Arlene Harting

Verna A. Harting, 95, of Denver, passed away Sat., July 18, 2020, at The Gardens at Stevens. She was a daughter of the late Lloyd & Katie (Snader) Sprecher and the loving wife of C. Irvin Harting until his passing in 1996.
Verna was a finisher at the A. N. Wolf Shoe Co. in Denver. She enjoyed summer trips to Rehoboth Beach, DE with her family. Knitting and Crocheting was her favorite pastime. Verna loved music and played the organ. She was a long-time member of St. John's UCC in Denver.
Verna is survived by a son, Gregory E. Harting of Denver; two grandchildren, Amy E. Harting of Philadelphia, and Matthew E. Harting (Amber) of Denver; and three great grandchildren, Wyatt, Weston & Wade Harting. She was predeceased by her sister, Florence Heft and daughter-in-law, Jane E. (Overholser) Harting.
A graveside service will be held Thurs., July 23rd at 1:00 p.m. in Center Union Cemetery, 599 Reading Rd., East Earl, PA 17519.
The Harting family would like to thank the staff of The Gardens at Stevens for the many years of loving care of their mother and grandmother.
Memorial contributions to St. John's UCC, 659 S. 4th St., Denver, PA 17517. www.goodfuneral.com
