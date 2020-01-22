Verlie S. Hoppie

"I'm a roadrunner" Verlie Hoppie always said. "I like to be in the streets and going somewhere"; indeed, Verlie was, and loved being on the go. She, on an adventure often left home without any notice.
On January 17, 2020 Verlie undertook another adventure, undoubtedly making new friends and having a wonderful time spreading her wings.
The eldest daughter of Winifred Sampson (nee James), deceased, and George Sampson, deceased, Verlie entered the world at Wismar, Guyana, South America on November 29, 1943. An exemplary honor student Verlie attended Christianburg Primary School.
Verlie married Maurice R. Hoppie of Reading, who taught at the St Aidan's Anglican School and later worked at the Demerara Bauxite Company. Their union produced four daughters: Valerie A. Hoppie, predeceased, Denese Ann Hoppie of East Petersburg, Desmonde Agness Hoppie of East Petersburg, and Carmella A. Hoppie-Solodky of Lititz.
In Knoxville, TN, Verlie was employed by Levi Strauss as a sewing machine operator, and by Knoxville College as a dorm administrator (She is fondly remembered by former students). In Lancaster, she was employed by AMP/Tyco Electronics as a machinist.
She had a keen interest in politics and journalism. She was not hesitant to share her thoughts and opinions. She frequently called C-SPAN and volunteered for political campaigns. A favorite among Verlie's hobbies was going to thrift shops adding to her extensive hat and purse collections. She had a ready smile for friends and loved making new ones.
Verlie is survived by her former husband Maurice R. Hoppie, daughters, Denese Ann, Desmonde Agness and Carmella, she is predeceased by her daughter Valerie. Her siblings are Charmin, Yvonne, Charlotte, Charles, Lennox, Pauline, who is predeceased, Brentnol, Bertrum, Brenda, Barbara, Berle, Bruce, and Bergette. Her son-in-law is Howard Solodky. May she rest in peace.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Verlie's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Verlie's memory to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 (www.npcf.us) or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »