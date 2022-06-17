Verda R. Geib

Verda R. (Mast) Geib, 81, of East Petersburg passed away at United Zion Retirement Community on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Born in Cochranville, she was the daughter of the late Alvin I. and Edna (Mast) Mast. She was the loving wife of the late Homer E. Geib, who died January 30, 2022. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 15, 2022.
Verda was employed by S. Clyde Weaver's for all of her adult life. She was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church. Her interests included counted cross-stitch, preparing sumptuous meals for her family and her church, planning family trips to Ocean City, NJ, and hosting extended family and friends for numerous occasions. A meal for 75 people or more was no big deal. Hospitality was her gift.
Surviving are three children: Doug husband of Laurie Geib of Harrisonburg, VA, Deb wife of Dean Smith of Lititz and Dwayne, husband of Kristi Geib of Sarasota, FL; five grandchildren, one great-grandson and four siblings: Vernon A. (Karen Miller) Mast of Arizona, Dale J. (Kathy Bergey) Mast of Richmond, VA, Larry D. (Candi - died 10/6/2020) Mast of Leola, Anna M. (Jim died 1/16/2022) Bishop of Harrisonburg, VA.
Verda's Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Verda's memory to Hope Christian Center, P.O. Box 12, Bronx, NY 10453. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com