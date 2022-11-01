Vera Z. Hoover, 80, of Leola, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Welsh Mountain Home.
She was born in East Earl to the late Abram and Anna Mary (Zimmerman) Redcay and was the wife of the late Harry F. Hoover.
She was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church.
Vera worked in housekeeping for Landis Homes. She enjoyed caring for her flowers and taking walks.
Vera is survived by ten siblings, Irvin Z., husband of Shirlene Redcay, Irene Z. Redcay, Nora, wife of Leroy Weaver, Lloyd, husband of Arlene Redcay, Verna Z., wife of Mervin Martin, Laura, wife of Lloyd Reiff, Allen, wife of Julie Redcay, Carl, husband of Deb Redcay, Ruth, wife of Mahlon Horst, and Elvin, husband of Regina Redcay.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Mae Nagle and brother-in-law, Don Nagle.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 5 to 8PM at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Rd., Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Pastor David Sensenig officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Vera's memory may be made to Welsh Mountain Home, 567 Springville Road, New Holland, PA 17557.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.