Vera Y. Burkholder, 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Masonic Village and is now on her next great adventure in heaven. Born December 10, 1936, in West Earl Twp., she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Herr and Mary B. Herr.
Vera graduated from Upper Leacock High School and worked first as a secretary and then as a stay at home mom, and later in one of her most favorite jobs: in the Home Fashions Dept. at Doneckers. Vera loved art, gardening, and reading, both for her own enjoyment and to others, and read many books to her children, grandchildren, and husband. She also had a sense of style which she displayed with lovely hats and jewelry.
Surviving are her loving husband of 64 yrs., Charles Burkholder; daughter, Anita (Vincent) Celline; son, Stephen (Brenda) Burkholder; 5 grandchildren, Matthew (Renee) Burkholder, Michael (Marcella) Burkholder, Rebecca (Nathan) Jekel, Andrew Burkholder, and Christina (Alex) Smith; her dearly loved great-grandson, John Burkholder Jekel; her sisters, Arlene Orner, Faye (Lloyd) Zimmerman and Janet (Chris) Eshleman; and her brother, John (Esther) Herr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Herr.
A remembrance service will be held in August.
The family would like to thank the staff of Roosevelt 4 at Masonic Village for their excellent and loving care they provided Vera.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Vera's honor to Masonic Village Charities, Office of Gift Planning, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
