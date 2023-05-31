Vera Wike, 79, of Stevens, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at UPMC Lititz. She was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Mary (Getz) Hornberger and loving wife of the late Garry D. Wike.
Vera was a member of Mellingers Lutheran Church in Schoeneck, PA and worked as an Egg Hander at Sauder's Eggs.
She enjoyed working in the yard and gardening and was known for her wonderful baking, especially her chocolate chip cookies and snickerdoodles.
Vera was a Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan and liked sports of all kinds.
Most of all, Vera loved being a mom, grandmother, and great grandmother and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Maestle and Pamela Wike, wife of Nicole Lovecchio; one son, Durrell Wike, husband of Christine; one stepdaughter, Robin, wife of Warren Bingeman; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Vera was preceded in death by 7 sisters: Irene, Hazel, Violet, Lorraine, Marguerite, Marlene, and Helen, and one brother who died during birth.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Timothy L. Craven officiating. Place of interment will be Mt. Airy Cemetery, Clay Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Vera's memory to Make-A-Wish at http://wish.org.