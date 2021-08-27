Vera W. (Nolt) Shirk, 87, of Narvon, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Born in Churchtown, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Emma (Weaver) Nolt.
She was married to the late Noah M. Shirk, with whom she married on September 17, 1960.
Vera was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference. She was a homemaker and also was employed by Goodwill for twenty years, where she was a manager at their East Earl and Morgantown locations. She enjoyed quilting.
Surviving are children; Ella Mae wife of Raymond Martin of Clyde, NY, Mary Jane wife of Warren Martin of Rose, NY, Clair husband of Pauline (Nolt) Shirk of Mio, MI, Dianne S. wife of the late J. Nelson Martin of Terre Hill, PA, Adam W. husband of Nancy J. (Sadler) Shirk of Martville, NY and Sharon A. wife of Lester Zimmerman of Narvon, PA. Also surviving are thirty-nine grandchildren, one hundred and twenty-eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by one grandchild and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 9:30 AM at Churchtown Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference, 2207 Main St., Narvon, PA 17555, with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Sunny Crest Home, 2587 Valley View Rd., Morgantown, PA 19543 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Kindly omit flowers.
C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
