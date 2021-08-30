Vera Mast, Child of God, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, relative, and friend to many. This sweet woman left us to go to her heavenly suite on Sunday, August 29. She was married 73 years to her husband, E.Kenneth Mast, Ephrata, PA who says "she was among the finest ladies with her domestic skills in Lancaster County." She loved her family "nest". In it were her children:
Jan married to Curt Umble, Carol married to John Stoltzfus, Bob married to Twila (Keener), Harold married to Tina (Guthrie), and Dan married to Lori (Martin). She had 13 wonderful grandchildren, and 17 amazing great-grandchildren. She is also blessed to have a surviving brother, Wilmer Hostetter, and many caring nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of H. Jay and Margie Hostetter. Vera was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and two brothers.
She cared for others so well. Faithfully remembering birthdays with cards, and she was so generous with her love, gifts, and phone calls.
In her lifetime she was a busy farmer's wife and a member of many women's Bible studies. She was a faithful volunteer at Thrift shops and Lancaster General Hospital. She was an optician for Dr. Mervin Stoltzfus and also worked at S. Clyde Weaver and Dutchway. She loved to cook and entertain many persons in their homes. She traveled along with her husband through 48 states, Alaska, and abroad.
Her life celebration will be held at Maple Grove Mennonite Church, 549 Swan Rd., Atglen on Wed. Sept.1 at 10:30 AM. The family will greet friends after the service. Private burial for family will take place before the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Fairmount Homes.