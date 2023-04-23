Vera Mae (Ervin) Farrell, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. She now joins her husband, Bob, of 62 years in heaven.
Born in Montevideo, MN on July 11, 1934, to Alicia Mae (Stark) and Clifford Ervin. Vera was raised on the family farm near Montevideo with her brother Howard and her four sisters, Shirley, Jean, Mary Jane, and Janice. She attended a one-room schoolhouse and later Montevideo High School. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Vera worked at the Swift Creamery in Quality Control where she met her husband, Bob, who would love her, and make her laugh for the next six decades. They were married on her birthday July 11, 1959, which allowed Bob to have to only remember one special day per year as he gifted her with a dozen red roses. As a couple, they were blessed with four children, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and countless close friends. Vera and Bob moved ten times, to six different states over the course of their marriage. Vera made every new house a loving home for her family. In retirement, they planted roots in Mountville, PA for over 25 Years.
Vera was a strong and generous woman who was dedicated to her family and friends. She treasured the time she was able to spend visiting and laughing with her friends. She was the loving support for every one of her children as they became adults and began having children of their own and then an overwhelming presence of light in the lives of her grandchildren.
Vera loved to travel with Bob, and they adventured to as many destinations as they could, from the Bahamas to Ireland, but their favorite adventures were those visiting their family both stateside and abroad.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory; her children, Robyn Dougherty (John) of Landisville, PA, Brian Farrell of Hudson, MA, Connie McGuiggan (Tim) of Kirkland, WA and Jerome Farrell (Lisa) of Ocean City, MD; her grandchildren: Shane (Amanda), Jason & Kyle Dougherty, Stuart (Brittany) and Eric (Lauren) Farrell, Patrick, Nicole & Sarah McGuiggan, and Matthew and Hannah Farrell; and her great-grandchildren Calder and Kilian Dougherty, and Paisley and Adelyn and Aurelia Farrell; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Private services and burial will take place in Clear Lake, South Dakota.
