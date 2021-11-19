Vera M. Zimmerman, 82, of New Holland, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at home.
She was born in New Holland to the late Harvey and Lydia Mae (Martin) Zimmerman and was the wife of the late Lloyd H. Zimmerman who passed away in 2018.
She was a member of New Holland Old Order Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Vera was a homemaker.
Vera is survived by seven children, Norma N., wife of Alvin O. Zimmerman of Greenwich, OH, Leon N., husband of Anna (Martin) Zimmerman of Leola, Ivan N., husband of Lucy (Martin) Zimmerman of N. Fairfield, OH, Verna N., wife of Eugene Zimmerman of Ephrata, J. Lloyd, husband of Ella (Martin) Zimmerman of Leola, Glen N., husband of Emma (Martin) Zimmerman of New Holland, Lucy N., Wife of Joe Oberholtzer of New Holland; 54 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and five siblings, Annetta Burkholder of East Earl, Floyd, husband of Jane (Burkholder) Nolt of New Holland, Lydia Mae, wife of Amos Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY, Harvey R. Nolt of New Holland, Alta, wife of the late Lloyd Nolt of Leola.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Nora Nolt and her twin sister, Verna Nolt.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the residence of Glen Zimmerman, 533 N. Shirk Road, New Holland. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the residence of Glen Zimmerman, with further services at 9:30 AM from New Holland Old Order Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference), 18 Western Avenue, New Holland, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Hospice & Community Care for the care given to Vera.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
