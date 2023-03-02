Vera M. Zimmerman, 85, of East Earl, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
She was the wife of the late Robert Fox Zimmerman who died May 30, 2020. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Ivan Z. and Mabel H. Martin Wenger.
Vera was a homemaker and a member of the Conestoga Valley Mennonite Church.
Surviving besides his wife are six sons, Lewis W. husband of Dorcas Nolt Zimmerman of New Holland, Clinton W. husband of Valerie Shertzer Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY, Stephen W. husband of Rachel Ebersole Zimmerman of Newport, Kevin W. husband of Rebekah Wine Zimmerman of East Earl, Lawrence W. husband of Judith Wine Zimmerman of Carlisle, and Vernon W. Zimmerman of East Earl; eight daughters, Linda W. wife of J. David Hostetter of New Holland, Rosene W. wife of Lynn Hoover of Kenton, OH, Sharon W. wife of J. Mark Hostetter of Mohnton, Judy W. wife of Elton Horst of East Earl, Carolyn W. wife of Martin L Hoover of Lebanon, Brenda W. Zimmerman of East Earl, Suzanne W. wife of Nevin Martin of Lititz, Elaine W. wife of Michael Wine of Lowville, NY, and Jeanette W. wife of E. Christopher Meck of Canton ; 110 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren; and a brother Clarence husband of Mary Wenger of Manheim. She was preceded in death by brothers, Aaron and Melvin Wenger
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 6, at 10:00 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Interment in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home For Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
