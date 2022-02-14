Vera M. Weaver, 51, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center.
She was born in Earl Township to David and Eva (Martin) Martin of New Holland and was the wife of Chester B. Weaver.
In addition to her parents and husband, Vera is survived by 5 children, Audrey (Charles) Brubacker of Stevens, Andrew, Stanley, Sandra, and Rosella Weaver all at home; 8 siblings, Leon (Lucinda) Martin of New Holland, Arlene (Eugene) Brubacker of Stevens, Marie (John Mark) Martin of Bainbridge, OH, Elvin (Esther) Martin of Jackson, OH, Leroy (Anne) Martin of Vandalia, IL, David (Rosalie) Martin of New Holland, Wilmer (Joanne) Martin of New Holland, and Ervin (Carolyn) Martin of Stevens.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Martin.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the residence, 175 E. Queen St., Stevens. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:15 a.m. at the residence, with further services at 12:30 p.m. at the Stauffer Mennonite Church, 28th Division Highway, Ephrata.
Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
