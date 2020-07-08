Vera M. Martin, 95, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Landis Homes.
Born in Clay Township she was the daughter of the late Elam and Lavina (Gingrich) Martin.
Vera had a long and rewarding career in the nursing field. Her formal education started in a one-room school and ended at the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated from Ephrata High School, class of 1941, from Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 1947, and from Goshen College in 1952 with a BS in Natural Science in Nursing. She earned her Master's Degree in Psychiatric Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania in 1959. In 1972, she received a certificate of graduation in Psychoeducational Processes from Temple University. Her working career included psychiatric nursing at the Philadelphia State Hospital and Wernersville State Hospital, as well as teaching nursing at Maryland's Anne Arundel Community College and West Virginia's Marshall University of Huntington. In 1947/1948 Vera spent 14 months in Gulfport, Mississippi with the Voluntary Service of the Mennonite Central Committee, an experience she cherished. She was a member of Neffsville Mennonite Church.
Vera had a sharp mind. She enjoyed traveling and was always interested in world events. During visits with her many nieces and nephews and their families, she enjoyed reminiscing about her travels, her childhood and her siblings. And oh what interesting stories she could tell! While at Landis Homes, her birthdays were celebrated with a luncheon attended by many of her family, a day she always enjoyed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ivan and Ezra and her sisters, Sarah, Anna, Rachel, Leah, Ellen, Lavina and Irene. Vera was the last of her immediate family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Landis Homes for their kindness and their care to Aunt Vera while a resident at the home. She was quite a "gem" of an aunt!
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Akron Mennonite Cemetery, 1311 Diamond Street, Akron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Vera's memory may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
