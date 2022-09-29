Vera M. Hoover, 86, of Richland, PA passed away on Monday September 26, 2022 at the Richland Christian Home, Richland, PA. Vera was born in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on September 23, 1936 the daughter of the late Harvey S. and Elizabeth G. (Martin) Hoover.
Vera was employed by Binner's Associates in Schaefferstown for many years. She was a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by nephews; Curvin Hoover, Nelson Hoover, nieces; Ruth Ann Hoover, Mary Jane Martin, 18 great-nieces and nephews, and 14 great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her brother Melvin Hoover, her sister Anna Mae Hoover, 3 infant siblings: Mary, Wilmer and Raymond Hoover and nephew Melvin M. Hoover, Jr.
A viewing will be held at the Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA on Sunday October 2, 2022 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM. Funeral services and interment will be held at the Fairview Mennonite Church on Monday October 3, 2022 at 9:30 AM. No flowers please.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Richland Christian Home for all the loving care given to Vera while she lived there. Clauserfh.com
